106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

See the trailer for the new Karen Carpenter documentary ‘Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection’

Share
See the trailer for the new Karen Carpenter documentary ‘Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection’

Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

A new documentary about Karen Carpenter and her struggle with an eating disorder has just been shared by Variety.

Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection will explore Carpenter’s successful music career with brother Richard, which resulted in such hits as “Close to You” and “We’ve Only Just Begun.” It will also address her struggle with anorexia nervosa, a little-known eating disorder at the time, which led to her death on February 4, 1983, at just 32.

The film, directed by Randy Martin and executive produced by Carnie Wilson, will feature never-before-heard recordings from Karen, along with interviews by such stars as Olivia Newton-John, Cynthia Gibb, Suzanne SomersKristin Chenoweth, Belinda Carlisle and Carol Burnett.

The film is set to premiere Friday at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, just six days after the 40th anniversary of Karen’s death. So far there’s no word on where or when the film will be released.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt wins, Christine McVie remembered & more
2

Bonnie Raitt, ABBA & more competing for multiple Grammy Awards Sunday
3

Duran Duran’s John Taylor says Andy Taylor’s Hall of Fame appearance was always “touch and go”
4

Bette Midler to be honored at the Costume Designers Guild Awards
5

Vanilla Ice reflects on Madonna relationship, says she proposed to him

Recently Played

AfricaToto
12:46am
Heart-shaped BoxNirvana
12:42am
Gimme All Your LovinZz Top
12:36am
Mr. JonesCounting Crows
12:32am
Rock And Roll All NightKiss
12:29am
View Full Playlist