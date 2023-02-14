Stephen Stills on David Crosby: “He was a big force in my life”

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Stephen Stills is opening up about his relationship with his former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate the late David Crosby, telling Rolling Stone they were on good terms at the time of Crosby’s death in January.

“When you’re young, if you’re not fighting, someone doesn’t care enough about the music,” Stills shares about their relationship. “When you get middle-aged, you should be able to do it without fighting. Later on, you turn into a curmudgeon, especially if you’re as clever as David was.” He adds, “But it’s a cyclical thing, these relationships. And this was a lifetime relationship. That’s hard to let anybody else inside of.”

Stills says he was “shocked but not surprised” by Crosby’s death, adding, “I love the guy. He was a big force in my life and a towering musician.” As for Crosby’s death, Stills says, “He just went to take a nap and didn’t come back. When you think about it, it beats the hell out of being in a hospital with people beating on your chest or something.”

In the same article, Stills reveals he and his former bandmate Neil Young are still close and jam together every Wednesday. “We hang out in the studio. We play old songs. We play other people’s songs. We just play together, the two of us,” he says, noting he and Young “have always gotten along great.”

Finally, while Stills will play occasional shows, including his upcoming Light Up the Blues Autism benefit on April 22, fans shouldn’t expect him to tour anytime soon. “The idea of touring absolutely appalls me,” he says. “I can’t imagine being on the bus for 14 hours. You can’t take drugs anymore. It’s no longer fun.”

