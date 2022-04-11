Stevie Nicks to headline Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival in Southern California this fall

Stevie Nicks is among the artists who will headline the 2022 edition of the Ohana Festival, founded by Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder.
Nicks will be the headliner for the first day of the three-day event, which takes place from September 30 to October 2 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.
Vedder and ex-White Stripes frontman Jack White will headline the second day of the fest, while pop superstar Pink will close things out on October 2.
The lineup also includes founding Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and his current band The Dirty Knobs, who will be performing on October 1. Other artists on the bill include St. Vincent, Britanny Howard, Grouplove, St. Paul & the Broken Bones and Billy Strings.
A pre-sale starts Wednesday, April 13, at 10 a.m. PT for fans who sign up for early access at OhanaFest.com. Any tickets left over go on sale to the general public on April 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Options include single day or weekend passes, and there are VIP options available as well. The website has all the information.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation.
Ohana is the latest in a series of U.S. festivals at which Nicks will be performing this year. She’s also confirmed to appear on May 7 at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival; on June 19 at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee; in early September at the JAS Aspen Snowmass event in Snowmass, Colorado; on September 17 at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey; and on September 24 at the inaugural Sound on Sound festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Check out her full schedule at StevieNicksOfficial.com.
