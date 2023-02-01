106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Vanilla Ice reflects on Madonna relationship, says she proposed to him

Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for Joyburst

Vanilla Ice reflected on his relationship with Madonna during an appearance on the Just Jenny with Jenny Hut podcast. The two dated for eight months in the early ’90s, and he says the relationship “got weird,” adding, “I didn’t know what was going on.” He compared his life to a snow globe, saying it was shaken up.

“I remember she came back to the dressing room and said hello to me, and she kind of gave me the sexy eyes, and I was like … I must be mistaken on that,” he says of their first real meeting, noting he initially thought she was “too old” for him. 

Vanilla Ice, born Robert Matthew Van Winkle, also reveals that at one point Madonna proposed to him: “Things were going so crazy and fast, man.” 

“I was just like, ‘What?! I thought the guy was supposed to [get down on one knee],’” he offered. “‘What do you mean? Wait a minute. This is too fast. I’m just getting started here, and I’m way too young for this!’”

He says in the end the relationship was ruined when Madonna put him in her Sex book without his knowledge, although he still has good things to say about her. “She’s great, she’s a legend, she’s one of the greatest ever.”

