      Weather Alert

Video for Rolling Stones' 'Tattoo You' 40th anniversary track, “Living in the Heart of Love,” coming Wednesday

Sep 20, 2021 @ 4:00pm

Polydor/Interscope/UMe

The Rolling Stones may have just lost their legendary drummer, Charlie Watts, but they’re moving forward.   On Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET, they’re apparently releasing a video for “Living in the Heart of Love,” one of the previously unreleased tracks that will appear on the 40th Anniversary Edition of Tattoo You.

The band announced the video on social media, adding the tagline, “Charlie is my darling.”  That’s the title of a 1966 documentary about the Stones that was never released, due to legal issues and the fact that all the prints of the film were stolen from their then-manager Andrew Loog Oldham‘s office.  In 2012, a new film with restored footage called Charlie Is My Darling — Ireland 1965 was released.

The Stones posted a black-and-white clip of the video, which incorporates archival footage of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Watts in the Tattoo You era, along with new shots of young people dancing and making out, as well as a Stones record spinning on a turntable.

The video clip ends with the words “Charlie is my darling.”

The Stones’ tour kicks off September 26 in St. Louis, MO.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending
ABBA's 'Gold' returns to 'Billboard' top 40, thanks to new singles & album announcement
“I'm on the warpath”: Elton John wants a word with Boris Johnson about Brexit restrictions
New doc focusing on 1970 Mad Dogs & Englishmen Tour, 2015 Lockn' fest tribute premiering this month
ABBA's 'Gold' returns to 'Billboard' top 40, thanks to new singles & album announcement
Aretha Franklin's “Respect” ranked #1 on 'Rolling Stone' magazine's new “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list
Connect With Us Listen To Us On