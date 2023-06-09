50th anniversary celebration of ‘Elvis Presley’s Aloha from Hawaii’ to include reissue, concert & more

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s historic global concert telecast and double live album Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite — and the milestone isn’t going unnoticed.

The celebration will be marked with the release of a newly remixed and remastered 50th anniversary edition of the album, coming August 11. It will be released digitally, and as a three-CD and Blu-ray package, along with a two-LP version.

And fans are getting a taste of what to expect with the release of Elvis’ live performance of James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues,” which is out now on streaming services.

But that’s not all. During Elvis Week 2023 at Graceland, there will be an Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii 50th Anniversary Concert happening on August 16, along with a Q&A and listening event at the Guest House Theater earlier that day. Tickets for both can be purchased at ElvisWeek.com.

On January 12 and January 14, 1973, Elvis hit the stage at the Honolulu International Center Arena, performing in front of about 6,000 people. The January 14 show was broadcast to more than 1 billion TV viewers via satellite, live to Asia and Oceania, with a one-day delay to Europe. A 90-minute version was aired on NBC in April 1973, which went on to become the year’s highest-rated program for the network.

A double album of the broadcast was released on February 4, 1973, landing at #1 on both the Billboard pop and country charts.

Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite is available for preorder now.

