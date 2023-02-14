106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce new North American tour dates

Photo by Rob DeMartin

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have extended their North American tour. The Boss has just added 18 shows to the trek, including multiple nights in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Toronto and Los Angeles.

The new dates are made up of a mix of stadium and arena shows, kicking off August 19 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and wrapping December 8 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. A full list of tour dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Tickets for most shows will be sold using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan, with registration open now through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. ET. Tickets for the Wrigley Field and Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park will be sold through the stadiums.

Springsteen and the E Street band are currently on the first leg of their 2023 tour. They play Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

