      Weather Alert

Celebrate International Day of Peace with new global version of Cat Stevens' “Peace Train”

Sep 21, 2021 @ 12:00pm

Yusuf/Cat Stevens performs his contribution to “Peace Train” around the world live outside in Istanbul, Turkey; Credit: Playing for Change

Cat Stevens, the legendary singer/songwriter now known as Yusuf, is celebrating the International Day of Peace — September 21 — with a new version of his 1971 classic, “Peace Train.”

Yusuf has teamed up with Playing for Change, the project that aims to connect the world through music, to record more than 25 musicians from 12 countries around the world, all performing “Peace Train.”  The artists participating include The Doobie BrothersPat Simmons, blues artist Keb’ Mo’, Grammy-winning Americana artist Rhiannon Giddens, Sengalese star Baaba Mal and many more. 

The countries range from Mali, Pakistan and India to Argentina, Australia and Turkey, the latter of which is where Yusuf himself is seen performing in the video. You can watch it now on Playing for Change’s YouTube channel.

“We are privileged to be able to create a glimpse of unity through music,” says Yusuf in a statement. “However, if you want to make the Peace Train real, then you need two tracks: one track has to be Justice, and the other must be Well-being. Everybody should have access to these two things, then the Peace Train can really get going.”

Mark Johnson, the co-founder of Playing for Change, adds, “This song’s powerful message is as relevant today as the day it was written and as we celebrate the International Day of Peace, we hope that everyone will join us as we stand up for a more equitable and compassionate world.”

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending
ABBA's 'Gold' returns to 'Billboard' top 40, thanks to new singles & album announcement
“I'm on the warpath”: Elton John wants a word with Boris Johnson about Brexit restrictions
New doc focusing on 1970 Mad Dogs & Englishmen Tour, 2015 Lockn' fest tribute premiering this month
ABBA's 'Gold' returns to 'Billboard' top 40, thanks to new singles & album announcement
Aretha Franklin's “Respect” ranked #1 on 'Rolling Stone' magazine's new “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list
Connect With Us Listen To Us On