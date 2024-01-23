106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Cher pays tribute to her late ‘Moonstruck’ director, “Sweet Prince” Norman Jewison

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cher is paying tribute to her Moonstruck director, Norman Jewison, who died January 20 at the age of 97.

“Farewell Sweet Prince,” she wrote on Twitter. “Thank U For One Of The Greatest, Happiest, Most Fun Experiences Of My Life. Without U, I Would Not Have My Beautiful Golden Man.” 

Cher won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role in Moonstruck. It also won Oscars for Cher’s co-star Olympia Dukakis and for Best Original Screenplay.

“Norman U Made Moonstruck The GREAT FILM,” she continued. “Ppl, Script, Actors, Etc, NEEDED U DEAR.”

She concluded, “NORMAN JEWISON LIVES ON THROUGH HIS WORK.”

In addition to Moonstruck, Jewison directed dozens of additional films, including Fiddler on the Roof, Rollerball, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Soldier’s Story, …And Justice for All and The Thomas Crown Affair.

