Come to my island: Melissa Etheridge sets Mexico resort vacation festival for Labor Day weekend

Apr 15, 2022 @ 10:00am

After treating fans to a festival experience on the high seas, Melissa Etheridge is returning to dry land for her next event.

Melissa, who hosted The Melissa Etheridge Cruise in 2019 and 2021, will now welcome fans to Etheridge Island, a six-night, all-inclusive vacation festival being held over Labor Day Weekend at the Dreams and Secrets resorts at Playa Mujeres, Mexico.

Fans who attend the event, taking place August 30 through September 5, will enjoy three live sets from Melissa, as well as performances from Wynonna, Ani DiFranco, Antigone Rising and other female acts.  Lifestyle and wellness experts will also be on hand during the event.

In addition to the music, the package includes accommodations, meals, beverages, transportation to and from the Cancun airport and typical resort activities like snorkeling.  Etheridge Island is also kid-friendly, so if you bring your children, you’ll get access to activities for them as well.

You can book now at EtheridgeIsland.com.

