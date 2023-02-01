106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

George Michael, Cyndi Lauper and more nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Nominees for the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been revealed, with Cyndi Lauper, the late George Michael, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson and the late Warren Zevon in the running this year. 

Other nominees include The Spinners, Sheryl Crow, Joy Division/New OrderMissy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Iron Maiden. 

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, says. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.” 

Many of this year’s contenders are receiving their first nomination this year, including Lauper, Michael, Nelson, Zevon, Crow and Joy Division/New Order, with The White Stripes and Missy Elliott landing their first nod in their first year of eligibility.

Fan voting is open now through April 28 at rockhall.com, and the top five vote-getters will quality for the “fan’s ballot,” which will help determine this year’s inductees. This year’s Hall of Fame class will be announced in May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

