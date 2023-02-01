106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Girls Just Wanna Have Funko: Cyndi Lauper gets a Funko Pop! figure

On the heels of Cyndi Lauper’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, she’s just received yet another honor — her very own Funko Pop! figure.

The Cyndi Lauper Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Pop! vinyl figure mimics Cyndi’s ’80s style, complete with zebra striped shoes, patterned dress, a variety of bracelets and a leather belt, along with a colored stripe in her hair. According to Billboard, it is modeled after a look from a 1983 press shoot.

Cyndi’s figure, which is less than 4 inches in height, is available for preorder now, with shipping expected to begin in May.

As previously reported, Cyndi is one of several first-time nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. Others include the late George Michael, Willie Nelson, Warren Zevon and Sheryl Crow.

