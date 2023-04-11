106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Love and Rockets expand comeback tour

Share
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Love and Rockets‘ comeback tour just got a bit bigger.

The “So Alive” group has added more dates to their upcoming U.S. outing, which marks their first live performances in 15 years. The new shows run from June 5 in St. Paul, Minnesota, to June 17 in San Antonio, Texas.

A presale for tickets begins Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the general on-sale Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. ET.

Love and Rockets previously announced a West Coast tour, kicking off in May at the Cruel World festival in Pasadena, California.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Spring 2023 Cash Contest Rules
2

Wham!’s “Careless Whisper” joins YouTube’s billion views club
3

Simply Red drops new single, “Shades 22,” from upcoming album ‘Time’
4

Kygo remixes Michael Jackson/Paul McCartney #1 hit “Say Say Say”: “I just feel honored”
5

Neil Diamond says he’s only accepted his 2018 Parkinson’s diagnosis “in the last few weeks”

Recently Played

Ms. Jackson [radio Mix]Outkast
8:56pm
Take Me Home Tonight (be My Baby)Eddie Money
8:53pm
JeremyPearl Jam
8:47pm
In The Air TonightPhil Collins
8:40pm
3 AmMatchbox Twenty
8:36pm
View Full Playlist