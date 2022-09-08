Music community reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Members of the music community are sharing their thoughts on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, who died Thursday at age 96. Here are reactions by some veteran artists:

The Rolling Stones: “The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others.”

Mick Jagger: “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

Duran Duran: “Her Majesty the Queen has presided over the UK for longer than any other British monarch. She dedicated her life to the people and set an extraordinary example to the world throughout her reign. She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has risen to time and again. Her life has been remarkable in so many ways. We will all miss her and are grateful for the incredible service she gave to the people of Great Britain and the countries of the Commonwealth.”

Annie Lennox: “I think she did an incredible job of staying on course throughout the extraordinary events of her reign and her lifetime. Whether you happen to be pro or anti monarchy, there’s no question that she totally performed her duties par excellence right up to a few days before her passing…Britain has lost one of its most outstanding monarchs, the like of which I doubt will ever be seen again.”

Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott: “Dignity. If there’s ever one word to describe this wonderful lady & monarch it’s dignity. We will never see the likes of this again. She has transcended eras with good grace and service to her country that is unparalleled anywhere or by anyone. Thank you your Majesty for a lifetime of great memories and leadership.”

Rick Astley: “Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth.”

Janet Jackson: “May you Rest In Peace Queen.”

Barbra Streisand: Sad to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant for us all. Respected around the world. May she rest in peace.

Dionne Warwick: “The transition of the Queen of England saddens me as I had the opportunity of meeting and performing for her. She graciously greeted me with knowledge of my recordings naming I Say A Little Prayer as a favorite. Condolences to her family and the citizens of the United Kingdom.”

Ozzy Osbourne: “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

Sharon Osbourne: “Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth ll. The embodiment of strength, dignity and unwavering commitment to her vow. May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. Long Live The King.”

Ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach: “RIP #QueenElizabeth a leader who brought the whole world together.”

