106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Olivia Newton-John’s husband shares the “magic” of their love at G’Day USA Gala

Share
Olivia Newton-John’s husband shares the “magic” of their love at G’Day USA Gala

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John was honored at the G’Day USA Gala last weekend in Los Angeles. Her husband, John Easterling, shared a moving tribute to the legendary singer, who passed away in August at age 73.

“We shared a love and a happiness on an order of magnitude that I didn’t even think was possible,” Easterling shared, as reported by The Mirror. “For the past 15 years, I’ve been blessed to share the depth and the passion of her being.” He added, “Every day with Olivia was a bit of magic. Every day with Olivia was supernatural.”

Easterling, who was at the event with Olivia’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, called his wife “the most courageous and compassionate woman that I’ve ever known,” and explained why she chose to use her name to promote cancer research centers in both the U.S. and Australia.

“There’s an old adage that like attracts like, and Olivia knew that her voice and her huge profile of talents were a gift,” he said. “Her legacy continues as a joyful, healing spirit who is continuously focused on moving things, in her words, ‘into the love and the light.’”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Lionel Richie, Dionne Warwick & more set for Berry Gordy & Smokey Robinson’s MusiCares Persons of the Year tribut
2

“I Will Survive” singer Gloria Gaynor approves of Miley Cyrus’ new female empowerment anthem
3

More artists pay tribute to the late David Crosby
4

Rick Springfield, Michael McDonald & more set for annual Power of Love gala in Vegas
5

Carly Simon drops “That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard it Should Be” from upcoming ‘Live At Grand Central’ album

Recently Played

Come Out And PlayThe Offspring
2:25pm
Rag Doll (short)Aerosmith
2:22pm
Drift Away (edit)Uncle Kracker W/dobie Gray
2:18pm
Brown Eyed GirlVan Morrison
2:10pm
Creep [edit]Radiohead
2:07pm
View Full Playlist