106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

On This Day – February 10, 1971: Carole King releases’ Tapestry’

Share
On This Day – February 10, 1971: Carole King releases’ Tapestry’

On This Day – February 10, 1971…

Carole King released her second album, Tapestry, which went on to be a massive hit for the singer/songwriter. It featured several songs that went on to be King classics, including “It’s Too Late,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “So Far Away,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and others.

Tapestry spent 15 straight weeks at number one and won four Grammy Awards, on its way to becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time. It holds the record for the most consecutive weeks at number one by a female artist, and until 2017 held the record for the longest-charting album by a female solo artist in the U.S. The record was broken by Adele’s 21.

Several songs on Tapestry also became hits for other artists, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” which was recorded by James Taylor and went to number one, and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” which became a classic thanks to Aretha Franklin.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt wins, Christine McVie remembered & more
2

Bonnie Raitt, ABBA & more competing for multiple Grammy Awards Sunday
3

Bette Midler to be honored at the Costume Designers Guild Awards
4

Duran Duran’s John Taylor says Andy Taylor’s Hall of Fame appearance was always “touch and go”
5

Vanilla Ice reflects on Madonna relationship, says she proposed to him

Recently Played

Stressed OutTwenty One Pilots
4:36pm
Take It EasyEagles
4:28pm
Hand In My Pocket [clean Album Version]Alanis Morissette
4:24pm
Separate Ways (worlds Apart)Journey
4:20pm
The MiddleJimmy Eat World
4:12pm
View Full Playlist