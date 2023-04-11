106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Pretenders booked for California’s Ohana Festival

Courtesy of Ohana Festival

The Pretenders have added another show to their schedule. The band is set to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, taking place September 29 to October 1 in Dana Point, California.

Chrissie Hynde and the band are set to perform October 1 just ahead of headliners Foo Fighters. Other headliners on the fest include The Killers on September 29 and Vedder on September 30, with a lineup that also includes The Chicks, HaimThe War on Drugs and Dhani Harrison.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. PT.

