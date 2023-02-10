Sting, Lionel Richie & more set for England’s Lytham Festival

ABC/Gavin Bond

Sting, Lionel Richie and Blondie are among the artists confirmed for England’s Lytham Festival, taking place June 28 to July 2 in Lancashire, England.

Sting is set to headline the June 30 show, with Blondie also on that bill, while Lionel will headline July 1, sharing the bill with Kim Wylde and others.

The festival’s other headliners include Jamiroquai on June 29, George Ezra on June 30, and Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard set for July 2. The rest of the lineup includes Jake Shears, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Kaiser Chiefs.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at LythamFestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.