106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

‘Stranger Things’ “Running Up That Hill” scene nominated for Best Musical Moment at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Share
Courtesy MTV

The “Running Up That Hill” scene from Stranger Things is among the nominees for the just-announced Best Musical Moment category at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Following its placement in the season 4 episode of the hit sci-fi Netflix show last year, Kate Bush‘s 1985 single became a resurgent hit, making it all the way to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 — a career high for the English musician.

Other nominees include the performance of Linda Ronstadt‘s “Long, Long Time” on HBO’s The Last of Us; the scene soundtracked by Billie Eilish‘s “you should see me in a crown” from the Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil; and the viral dance from Netflix’s series Wednesday featuring The Cramps‘ “Goo Goo Muck.”

Voting will open May 1 via MTV’s Instagram Stories.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards take place May 7.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Duran Duran’s John Taylor teams up with Dingwall Guitars for ‘Rio’-themed signature bass
2

Singer Leo Sayer marries partner of almost 39 years
3

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus hints at tour of hologram show ‘Voyages’
4

Roberta Flack to receive honorary degree from Berklee College of Music
5

With a week to go, George Michael & Cyndi Lauper lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote

Recently Played

AlivePearl Jam
2:48pm
CenterfoldJ. Geils Band
2:44pm
Work It [clean Edit]Missy Misdemeanor Elliot
2:40pm
ParanoidBlack Sabbath
2:32pm
Runaway TrainSoul Asylum
2:28pm
View Full Playlist