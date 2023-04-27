‘Stranger Things’ “Running Up That Hill” scene nominated for Best Musical Moment at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The “Running Up That Hill” scene from Stranger Things is among the nominees for the just-announced Best Musical Moment category at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Following its placement in the season 4 episode of the hit sci-fi Netflix show last year, Kate Bush‘s 1985 single became a resurgent hit, making it all the way to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 — a career high for the English musician.

Other nominees include the performance of Linda Ronstadt‘s “Long, Long Time” on HBO’s The Last of Us; the scene soundtracked by Billie Eilish‘s “you should see me in a crown” from the Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil; and the viral dance from Netflix’s series Wednesday featuring The Cramps‘ “Goo Goo Muck.”

Voting will open May 1 via MTV’s Instagram Stories.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards take place May 7.

