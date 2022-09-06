The Beatles: Get Back a five-time winner at 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony

Courtesy of Disney+

On Saturday, while Paul McCartney was playing a pair of classic Beatles songs with Foo Fighters at the star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London, his old band’s acclaimed docuseries was busy winning a bunch of trophies at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Beatles: Get Back, which premiered on Disney+ in November 2021, won all five Emmys for which it was nominated — in including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series — tying for the most awards won that evening Adele‘s Adele:One Night Only concert special.

The Beatles: Get Back also won Emmys in the following categories: Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program; Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program; Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera); and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera).

As co-producer’s of the series, McCartney, Ringo Starr and the widows of John Lennon and George Harrison — Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison — were among those receiving the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, along with director Peter Jackson. Jackson also picked up the Outstanding Directing honor, while producer Giles Martin was one of the recipients of the Sound Mixing prize.

Starr posted a message on his social media sites reacting to Get Back‘s winning night, writing, “Wow I just heard we won an Emmy[.] not one Emmy five Emmys[.] I want to congratulate Peter and everybody [who] was involved in the making of [Get Back,] the Emmy winning documentary … peace and love.”

Meanwhile, a second Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony was held Sunday.

The main Primetime Emmy Awards takes place Monday, September 12, and airs live on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

