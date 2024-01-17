You can own Madonna’s iconic gold corset — on a T-shirt

One of Madonna‘s most iconic costumes is the gold cone bra corset by Jean Paul Gaultier that she wore on her 1990 Blond Ambition Tour. While you can’t own the original, you can now buy a replica of sorts — for a good cause.

Madonna and Gaultier have teamed up to create a T-shirt that features a large image of the corset printed on the front. All proceeds from the shirt will go to Madonna’s charity, Raising Malawi.

“Who doesn’t remember My iconic Gold corset designed by the one and only Jean Paul Gaultier…?” Madonna writes on Instagram. “Now you can have an exclusive T-shirt created by the man who designed it, and the woman who wore it —M.E.”

“All proceeds from this Special collaboration will benefit @RaisingMalawi and help provide critical medical interventions to orphans and vulnerable children at the Mercy James Center for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care,” she continues, referring to the center that’s named after her daughter.

“Thanks to @RaisingMalawi and the support that the Mercy James Center has been able to provide for over 11,000 surgeries since it opened in 2017,” she writes. “Funds from these T-shirts will ensure that thousands more children will receive the surgical care they need to thrive and survive.”

You can buy the T-shirt now at Madonna’s online store … for $150.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.